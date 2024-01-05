- Advanced Micro Devices : Mizuho Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 162.
- Avalonbay Communities : KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Barratt Developments : Redburn Atlantic maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 500 to GBX 600.
- Boeing : Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 280. Vertical Research Partners maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 215 to USD 266.
- Broadcom : Mizuho Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1000 to USD 1250.
- Burberry Group : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1500 to GBX 1400.
- Cloudflare : Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
- Coinbase Global : Cowen maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 75.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions : Societe Generale downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 67.
- Equifax : BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 210.
- Experian : BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 2950 to GBX 3800.
- Hubspot : Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 515 to USD 620.
- Ibm : Societe Generale downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 143.
- Lam Research Corporation : Mizuho Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 700 to USD 900.
- MSCI : Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Next : AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from add with a price target reduced from GBX 8689 to GBX 8686. HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBP 86 to GBP 88.40.
- Okta : Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 95.
- Palantir Technologies : Jefferies downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 18 to USD 13.
- Palo Alto Networks : Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 285 to USD 350.
- Paycom Software : Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 195.
- Pnc Financial Services Group : Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 175.
- Seagate Technology Holdings : Mizuho Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 100.
- Tesco : AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from add with a price target reduced from GBX 321 to GBX 320.
- Transunion : BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 79.
- United Rentals : BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to underperform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 525 to USD 485.
- Unilever : AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation with a price target raised from 4587 to GBX 4663.
- Zscaler : Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
