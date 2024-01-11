- Advanced Micro Devices: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Albemarle Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 155 to USD 135.
- Alliant Energy Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 55.
- Altria Group: Redburn Atlantic drops coverage on the stock.
- American Electric Power Company: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 87 to USD 83.
- Analog Devices: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on outperform.
- Antofagasta: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from GBX 1300 to GBX 1800.
- American Tower Corporation: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 184 to USD 221.
- Broadcom: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on outperform.
- British American Tobacco: Redburn Atlantic drops coverage on the stock.
- Capital One Financial Corporation: HSBC maintains its reduce recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 111.
- Chewy: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 19 to USD 30.
- Constellation Software: CIBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from CAD 3100 to CAD 3800.
- Discover Financial Services: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 98 to USD 121.
- Equifax: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 272.
- Expedia Group: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 155.
- Expeditors International Of Washington: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 109 to USD 116.
- Fiserv: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 168.
- Imperial Brands: Redburn Atlantic drops coverage on the stock previously rated as a buy.
- Intel Corporation: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Land Securities Group: Berenberg initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of GBX 807.
- Marvell Technology Group: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on outperform.
- Mastercard: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 510.
- Match Group: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 50. RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 33 to USD 43.
- Microchip Technology: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on outperform.
- Micron Technology: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Nvidia Corporation: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Nxp Semiconductors: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Philip Morris International: Redburn Atlantic drops coverage on the stock.
- Persimmon: Peel Hunt maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 980 to GBX 1210.
- Rio Tinto: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 5300 to GBX 6100.
- Salesforce.com: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 240 to USD 300.
- Sba Communications Corporation: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 253 to USD 316.
- Seagate Technology Holdings: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 66 to USD 65.
- Sempra: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 76 to USD 84.
- Skyworks Solutions: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Snap: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 17.
- Southern Company: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 77.
- Spotify Technology: Cowen maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 206.
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with a price target reduced from GBP 92 to GBP 84.
- Synchrony Financial: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 32 to USD 41.
- Texas Instruments: BMO Capital Markets drops coverage on the stock.
- Uber Technologies: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 59 to USD 78.
- Warner Bros. Discovery: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 22 to USD 11.
- Willis Towers Watson: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 248 to USD 288.
- Yum! Brands: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 150 to USD 135.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.