- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 200.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 128 to USD 135.
- Devon Energy Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy with a price target reduced from USD 55 to USD 51.50.
- Extra Space Storage Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 165 to USD 160.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 120.
- Public Storage: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 317 to USD 310.
- Snowflake Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 210 to USD 207.90.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 125.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 415. DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 317 to USD 430.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 21.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 83.20 to USD 77.20.
- Okta, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 125.
- Salesforce.com, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 271 to USD 343.
- Domino's Pizza Group Plc: Peel Hunt upgrades to buy from add with a target price of GBX 425.
- Elementis Plc: Numis upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from GBX 140 to GBX 170.
- Londonmetric Property Plc: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 176 to GBX 229.
- Man Group Plc: Numis upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 260 to GBX 315.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc: Stifel downgrades to hold from sell with a target price of GBX 130.
- Travis Perkins Plc: Liberum downgrades to hold from under review with a price target reduced from GBX 777 to GBX 725.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Micron Technology, Snowflake, Zoom, Okta...
