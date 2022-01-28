Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boeing...

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Associated British Foods: Goldman Sachs downgrades from neutral to sell targeting GBp 2060.
  • AT&T: UBS adjusts PT to $32 from $34, maintains Buy rating
  • CarMax: Citic Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $130.
  • Corning: UBS adjusts PT to $49 from $51, maintains Buy rating
  • Crown Castle: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 7.2% to $184.
  • Electronic Arts: KeyBanc adjusts Electronic Arts' PT to $165 from $180, reiterates Overweight rating.
  • General Electric: DZ Bank adjusts PT for General Electric to $125 from $135, maintains Buy rating
  • Intel: UBS adjusts Intel's PT to $53 from $58, maintains Neutral rating
  • Kimberly-Clark: Goldman Sachs lowers PT to $130 from $142, maintains Neutral rating
  • Las Vegas Sands: Stifel adjusts PT to $56 from $51, maintains Buy rating
  • Nasdaq 100: Morgan Stanley lowers Nasdaq's PT to $238 from $252, maintains Overweight rating
  • Polymetal: Ehrenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 2200 to GBp 1500.
  • ResMed: RBC Capital Markets raised the recommendation to sector perform from underperform.PT up 7.2% to $241
  • Teradyne: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 7.9% to $120
  • The Boeing Company: Goldman Sachs raises PT to $307 from $300, maintains Buy rating
  • Truist Financial: Stephens Raises Price Target for Truist Financial to $75 From $73.50, Maintains Overweight Rating
  • Verizon Communications: DZ Bank lowers PT to $55 From $58, maintains Hold rating
  • YouGov: Peel Hunt upgrades to buy from add. PT up 29% to 1,630 pence

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -3.39% 1949.5 Delayed Quote.0.50%
AT&T INC. -0.54% 24.12 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CARMAX, INC. -2.05% 105.54 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
CORNING INCORPORATED 3.36% 40.56 Delayed Quote.8.94%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. -3.01% 171.57 Delayed Quote.-17.81%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 0.83% 131.06 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.65% 89.9 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
INTEL CORPORATION -7.04% 48.05 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 1.96% 137.48 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -4.62% 42.08 Delayed Quote.11.80%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC -2.60% 1065.5 Delayed Quote.-16.55%
RESMED INC. -2.66% 224.89 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
TERADYNE, INC. -22.41% 111.24 Delayed Quote.-31.98%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.33% 189.75 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.53% 61.91 Delayed Quote.7.38%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.33% 51.19 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
YOUGOV PLC 0.81% 1240 Delayed Quote.-23.13%