Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
- AbbVie: BMO Capital raises PT to $153 from $134, keeps Outperform rating
- American International Group: UBS adjusts PT to $68 from $65, maintains Buy rating
- Asos: AlphaValue remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 3735 to GBp 3223.
- Block: Jefferies raises PT to $200 from $240, keeps Buy rating
- CF Industries: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 13% to $77
- Dominion Energy: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral. PT down 9.2% to $72
- Dow: Mizuho adjusts PT to $65 from $64, keeps Neutral rating
- Exelon: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 21% to $68
- Halliburton: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 17% to $32
- International Flavors & Fragrances: Jefferies reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 23% to $180
- Mears: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 275.
- Metlife: UBS adjusts PT to $77 from $74, maintains Buy rating
- Nichols: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 2.1% to 1,480 pence
- Northern Trust Corporation: UBS raises PT to $146 from $131, maintains Buy rating
- Prudential Financial: UBS adjusts PT to $114 from $101, maintains Neutral rating
- ResMed: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 23% to $300
- Salesforce.com: Barclays lowers PT to $290 From $348, reiterates Overweight rating
- ServiceNow: Barclays adjusts PT to $680 from $791, Overweight rating kept
- The Bank of New York Mellon: UBS raises PT to $71 from $63, maintains Buy rating
- Wec Energy: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell. PT up 3.4% to $99
- Workday: Barclays lowers PT to $318 from $345, maintains Overweight rating
