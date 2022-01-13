Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...

01/13/2022 | 05:45am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • AbbVie: BMO Capital raises PT to $153 from $134, keeps Outperform rating
  • American International Group: UBS adjusts PT to $68 from $65, maintains Buy rating
  • Asos: AlphaValue remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 3735 to GBp 3223. 
  • Block: Jefferies raises PT to $200 from $240, keeps Buy rating
  • CF Industries: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 13% to $77
  • Dominion Energy: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral. PT down 9.2% to $72
  • Dow: Mizuho adjusts PT to $65 from $64, keeps Neutral rating
  • Exelon: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 21% to $68
  • Halliburton: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 17% to $32
  • International Flavors & Fragrances: Jefferies reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 23% to $180
  • Mears: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 275.
  • Metlife: UBS adjusts PT to $77 from $74, maintains Buy rating
  • Nichols: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 2.1% to 1,480 pence
  • Northern Trust Corporation: UBS raises PT to $146 from $131, maintains Buy rating
  • Prudential Financial: UBS adjusts PT to $114 from $101, maintains Neutral rating
  • ResMed: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 23% to $300
  • Salesforce.com: Barclays lowers PT to $290 From $348, reiterates Overweight rating
  • ServiceNow: Barclays adjusts PT to $680 from $791, Overweight rating kept
  • The Bank of New York Mellon: UBS raises PT to $71 from $63, maintains Buy rating
  • Wec Energy: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell. PT up 3.4% to $99
  • Workday: Barclays lowers PT to $318 from $345, maintains Overweight rating

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 0.23% 137.29 Delayed Quote.1.40%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. -0.65% 61.37 Delayed Quote.7.93%
ASOS PLC 10.31% 2482 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
BLOCK, INC. -1.99% 145.47 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.82% 67.9 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. 0.24% 79.32 Delayed Quote.0.97%
DOW INC. 0.14% 59.26 Delayed Quote.4.48%
EXELON CORPORATION 0.67% 55.99 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 0.73% 27.44 Delayed Quote.19.98%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. -0.05% 146.09 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
MEARS GROUP PLC 0.66% 201.32 Delayed Quote.6.10%
METLIFE, INC. -0.56% 67.62 Delayed Quote.8.82%
NICHOLS PLC -3.47% 1460 Delayed Quote.1.34%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 0.87% 132.75 Delayed Quote.10.03%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 0.23% 115.65 Delayed Quote.6.85%
RESMED INC. 2.43% 244.17 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 1.27% 237.83 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
SERVICENOW, INC. -0.87% 573.39 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION 0.76% 63.55 Delayed Quote.9.42%
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. 0.40% 95.7 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
WORKDAY, INC. 0.88% 257.96 Delayed Quote.-5.57%