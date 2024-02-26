- Albemarle Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy with a price target reduced from USD 190 to USD 140.60.
- Abbvie Inc.: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 135 to USD 170.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from buy with a price target reduced from USD 217 to USD 181.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 160.30 to USD 217.80.
- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overwt from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 175 to USD 191.50.
- Avantor, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 27.70 to USD 27.40.
- Celanese Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 135 to USD 170.
- Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 99 to USD 84.20.
- Doordash, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 104.50 to USD 128.70.
- Eli Lilly And Company: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 678 to USD 936.
- Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 299.10 to USD 321.80.
- Genuine Parts Company: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 173.30 to USD 155.40.
- Moderna, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 86.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 16 to USD 12. Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 77 to USD 99.
- Udr Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal weight from overweight with a target price of USD 37.
- Ventas, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 52 to USD 46.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target raised from USD 251 to USD 297.
- Asos Plc: Societe Generale downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 432 to GBX 406.
- Halma Plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBP 24 to GBP 25.
- Hiscox Ltd: Peel Hunt upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from GBX 1330 to GBX 1340.
- Walmart Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 67. Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 207 to USD 69.
