- Abrdn plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from GBX 272 to GBX 250.
- Advanced micro device: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 125.
- Amphenol: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 93.
- Best buy: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 80 to USD 74.
- Britvic plc: Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 1020 to GBX 930.
- Carnival corp: Shore Capital downgrades to hold from sell.
- Centerpoint ener: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 29.
- Clorox Co: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Cms energy corp: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 57.
- Dollar general c: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 142 to USD 117.
- Dollar tree: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 128.
- Dte energy co: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 106.
- Entergy corp: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 97.
- Fortive corp: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 91.
- Genuine parts co: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 191 to USD 172.
- The Home depot: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 372 to USD 341.
- Idexx: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 600 to USD 520.
- Lowe's: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 256 to USD 235.
- Nextera energy: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- O'reilly automot: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 983 to USD 1040.
- O'reilly automot: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 1065 to USD 1068.
- Target corp: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 133 to USD 116.
- Tesco plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its add recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 310 to GBX 306.
- Tractor supply: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 250 to USD 207.
- Tractor supply: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 257 to USD 235.
- Zoetis: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 220 to USD 210.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.