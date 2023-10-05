  • Abrdn plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from GBX 272 to GBX 250.
  • Advanced micro device: Baird maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 125.
  • Amphenol: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 93.
  • Best buy: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 80 to USD 74.
  • Britvic plc: Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 1020 to GBX 930.
  • Carnival corp: Shore Capital downgrades to hold from sell.
  • Centerpoint ener: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 29.
  • Clorox Co: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Cms energy corp: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 57.
  • Dollar general c: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 142 to USD 117.
  • Dollar tree: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 128.
  • Dte energy co: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 106.
  • Entergy corp: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 97.
  • Fortive corp: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 91.
  • Genuine parts co: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 191 to USD 172.
  • The Home depot: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 372 to USD 341.
  • Idexx: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 600 to USD 520.
  • Lowe's: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 256 to USD 235.
  • Nextera energy: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • O'reilly automot: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 983 to USD 1040.
  • O'reilly automot: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 1065 to USD 1068.
  • Target corp: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 133 to USD 116.
  • Tesco plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its add recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 310 to GBX 306.
  • Tractor supply: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 250 to USD 207.
  • Tractor supply: Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 257 to USD 235.
  • Zoetis: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 220 to USD 210.