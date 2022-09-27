Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines...

09/27/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • 888: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from 370 to 280 GBp.
  • Accenture: BNP Paribas Examen adjusts price target to $275 from $320, maintains neutral rating.
  • ACM Research: Credit Suisse downgrades to neutral from outperform, adjusts price target to $15.80 from $23.
  • Adobe: BNP Paribas Exane adjusts price target to $330 from $450, maintains outperform rating.
  • Alaska Air Group: Seaport Global Securities adjusts price target to $53 from $63, maintains buy rating.
  • Devolver Digital: Berenberg downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 80.
  • Fedex: Morgan Stanley lowers price target to $125 from $250,  equalweight rating kept
  • Inchcape: Berenberg starts tracking as Buy, targeting GBp1035.
  • Johnson Matthey: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from 2550 to 2200 GBp.
  • Keurig DR Pepper: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT down 0.8% to $37.
  • Micron Technology: Evercore ISI adjusts price target to $70 from $85, keeps outperform rating.
  • QinetiQ: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp411 to GBp400.
  • Snap: Piper Sandler lifts price target to $12 from $11, maintains neutral rating.
  • United Airlines: Seaport Global Securities adjusts price target to $44 from $58, maintains buy rating.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC -3.63% 108.4 Delayed Quote.-62.43%
ACCENTURE PLC -0.94% 257.54 Delayed Quote.-37.87%
ACM RESEARCH (SHANGHAI), INC. 3.55% 106.85 End-of-day quote.-16.39%
ADOBE INC. -2.67% 276.96 Delayed Quote.-49.82%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. -4.83% 38.81 Delayed Quote.-21.73%
DEVOLVER DIGITAL, INC. -2.53% 77 Delayed Quote.-61.27%
FEDEX CORPORATION -4.31% 142.9 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
INCHCAPE PLC 1.12% 720.5 Delayed Quote.-21.66%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.43% 1848 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. 0.54% 37.28 Delayed Quote.0.60%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -2.44% 48.88 Delayed Quote.-47.53%
QINETIQ GROUP PLC -1.43% 331.9992 Delayed Quote.26.54%
SNAP INC. -1.36% 10.18 Delayed Quote.-78.35%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -3.54% 31.9 Delayed Quote.-27.14%