Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
888: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from 370 to 280 GBp.
Accenture: BNP Paribas Examen adjusts price target to $275 from $320, maintains neutral rating.
ACM Research: Credit Suisse downgrades to neutral from outperform, adjusts price target to $15.80 from $23.
Adobe: BNP Paribas Exane adjusts price target to $330 from $450, maintains outperform rating.
Alaska Air Group: Seaport Global Securities adjusts price target to $53 from $63, maintains buy rating.