Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Biogen, Fedex, Netflix, Philip Morris...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Accenture: Wedbush adjusts price target to $300 from $350; outperform rating kept.
AGCO: Baird initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT rises 65% to $156.
Biogen: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT jumps 82% to $360.
CVS Group: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from 2110 to 1970 GBp.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target reduced from 3,630 to 2,880 GBp.
Endava: Wedbush adjusts price target to $90 from $120, outperform rating kept.
Fedex: Bernstein lowers price target to $212 from $316, maintains outperform rating.
Games Workshop: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from 9700 to 8700 GBp.
Lennar: Goldman Sachs raises price target to $90 from $89, maintains buy rating.
Micron Technology: Bernstein lowers price target to $90 from $94, maintains outperform rating.
Netflix: Atlantic Equities raised its recommendation to overweight from neutral. PT gains 26% to $283.
Philip Morris: Credit Suisse reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT jumps 23% to $107.
SouthState Corp: Piper Sandler upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 24% to $96.
Treatt: HSBC starts tracking at hold, targeting GBp 600.
Truist Financial: Piper Sandler upgraded to overweight from neutral. PT up 28% to $55.