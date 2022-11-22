Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vodafone...

11/22/2022 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Activision Blizzard: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 27% to $95.
  • Amphenol: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 11% to $88.
  • Belden: Jefferies reinstated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 7.1% to $86.
  • BP Plc: Citigroup upgrades from neutral to buy targeting GBp 540.
  • Chart Industries: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 16% to $150.
  • Cognex: Cowen downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 3.5% to $50.
  • ConvaTec: Jefferies starts tracking as Buy, targeting GBp 300.
  • Haleon: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 280 to GBp 270.
  • HubSpot: Credit Suisse initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $400.
  • Intuit: Credit Suisse reinstated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $500.
  • Methode Electronics: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $52.
  • National Instruments: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $50.
  • Playtech: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 550 to GBp 630.
  • Procter & Gamble: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $156.
  • Toll Brothers: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 29% to $58.
  • Vodafone: Credit Suisse downgrades from Outperform to Underperform with a GBp 90 target.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.94% 74.8 Delayed Quote.12.43%
AMPHENOL CORPORATION -0.18% 79.57 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
BELDEN INC. -1.30% 80.31 Delayed Quote.23.79%
BP PLC 5.45% 483.1 Delayed Quote.38.62%
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. 2.22% 129.13 Delayed Quote.-19.04%
COGNEX CORPORATION 1.17% 48.3 Delayed Quote.-38.61%
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 0.26% 234 Delayed Quote.20.94%
HALEON PLC 0.23% 289.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HUBSPOT, INC. -3.21% 263.84 Delayed Quote.-59.97%
INTUIT INC. -1.33% 375 Delayed Quote.-41.70%
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. -0.93% 43.72 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION 0.55% 40.31 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
PLAYTECH PLC 1.56% 553 Delayed Quote.-25.67%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1.27% 144.38 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. -1.05% 45.04 Delayed Quote.-37.12%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -3.39% 94.88 Delayed Quote.-12.60%