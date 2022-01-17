Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Hiscox, National Grid, Qiagen, Unilever...

01/17/2022 | 06:12am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

Admiral: HSBC upgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 3150.

British American Tobacco: Jefferies remains Buy with a target raised from GBp 3769 to GBp 3900.

Frontier Developments: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 2500 to GBp 2000.

Hiscox: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 990.

Imperial Brands: Jefferies remains a Hold with a target raised to GBp16 from GBp1578.

National Grid: Societe Generale downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 1080.

Pardes Biosciences: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $25

Qiagen: DZ Bank AG raised its recommendation to buy from hold. PT up 23% to $59.42

Unilever: Barclays moves from Overweight to equal-weight with a GBp 4600 target.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2.38% 3185 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2.08% 3096.5 Delayed Quote.10.96%
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC -1.07% 1331.6 Delayed Quote.-24.38%
HISCOX LTD 1.07% 960.2 Delayed Quote.10.36%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 0.61% 1719.9725 Delayed Quote.5.75%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.51% 1076 Delayed Quote.2.00%
PARDES BIOSCIENCES, INC. -0.43% 13.95 End-of-day quote.-14.78%
QIAGEN N.V. -0.37% 48.48 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
UNILEVER PLC -7.52% 3639.78 Delayed Quote.-0.23%