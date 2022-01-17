Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Hiscox, National Grid, Qiagen, Unilever...

Admiral: HSBC upgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 3150.
British American Tobacco: Jefferies remains Buy with a target raised from GBp 3769 to GBp 3900.
Frontier Developments: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 2500 to GBp 2000.
Hiscox: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 990.
Imperial Brands: Jefferies remains a Hold with a target raised to GBp16 from GBp1578.
National Grid: Societe Generale downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 1080.
Pardes Biosciences: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $25
Qiagen: DZ Bank AG raised its recommendation to buy from hold. PT up 23% to $59.42
Unilever: Barclays moves from Overweight to equal-weight with a GBp 4600 target.