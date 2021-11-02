Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Adobe: Deutsche Bank reinstated coverage of Adobe Inc. with a recommendation of buy. PT up 20% to $770
Alphabet: Morgan Stanley raises PT to $3,200 from $3,000, reiterates Overweight rating
Amazon: Citigroup adjusts price target to $4,100 from $4,175, reiterates buy rating
Big Yellow Group: Goldman Sachs cut the recommendation on Big Yellow Group Plc to neutral from buy. PT up 11% to 1,630 pence
The Clorox Company: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 10% to $147
Expedia: Atlantic Equities cut the recommendation on Expedia Group Inc. Class A to neutral from overweight. PT up 7.6% to $180
Exxon Mobil: Goldman Sachs remains long and adjusts its target from USD 70 to USD 71.
Franklin Resources: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 28% to $45
FirstEnergy: Wells Fargo Securities raised the recommendation to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 8.2% to $42
Glencore: Credit Suisse upgrades its target to GBP 3.70 from GBP 3.45.
Microsoft: Deutsche Bank reinstated coverage of Microsoft Corp. with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $390
Oracle: Deutsche Bank reinstated coverage of Oracle Corp. with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $110
Rio Tinto: Credit Suisse cuts price target to GBP 53 from GBP 56 amid changes to bulk commodity prices; outperform kept
Stanley Black & Decker: Bank of America has decided to sell the company and has lowered its target price from USD 230 to USD 170.
T-Mobile US: Scotiabank reinstated coverage with a recommendation of sector outperform. PT set to $163