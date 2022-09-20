Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo...

09/20/2022 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Adobe: CICC initiated coverage with a recommendation of market perform. PT up 8.4% to $321.
  • Change Healthcare: Citigroup downgrades to neutral from buy; price target is $27.75
  • Diamondback Energy: KeyBanc starts at overweight with $163 price target.
  • EOG Resources: KeyBanc starts at overweight with $157 price target
  • Humana: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 9.6% to $549.
  • Huntsman: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 3.1% to $25.
  • JPMorgan Chase: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral, adjusts price target to $132 from $120.
  • Martin Marietta: Exane BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 21% to $407.
  • Morgan Stanley: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform, adjusts price target to $92 from $85.
  • Ocado: HSBC moves from Hold to Lighten with a target of GBp 575.
  • Oxford Instruments: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a target reduction from GBp 2320 to GBp 2010.
  • PDC Energy: KeyBanc initiates coverage with sector weight rating.
  • Viper Energy: KeyBanc starts viper energy partners at overweight with $39 price target.
  • Wells Fargo: Daiwa Securities adjusts price target to $50 from $44, maintains outperform rating.
  • Wizz Air: Oddo BHF upgrades from Underperform to Neutral with a target of GBp 2500.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -1.15% 296.06 Delayed Quote.-47.18%
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. -0.08% 25.47 Delayed Quote.19.13%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. -1.27% 130.93 Delayed Quote.21.40%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. -0.84% 120.43 Delayed Quote.35.57%
HUMANA INC. 0.26% 501.07 Delayed Quote.7.75%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 0.43% 25.79 Delayed Quote.-26.06%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.92% 118.16 Delayed Quote.-25.38%
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. 1.70% 335.79 Delayed Quote.-23.77%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.48% 88.72 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
OCADO GROUP PLC -7.18% 622.8 Delayed Quote.-60.01%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC -1.23% 1975.5 Delayed Quote.-23.95%
PDC ENERGY, INC. 0.37% 62.63 Delayed Quote.28.39%
VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP -2.63% 30.69 Delayed Quote.44.02%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.86% 44.32 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.81% 1996.5 Delayed Quote.-52.64%