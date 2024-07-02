- Aptargroup, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 147 to USD 158.40.
- Adobe Inc.: Cmb International Capital Corp Ltd initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of USD 645.
- Atlassian Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 225.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 400.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 37.10 to USD 32.20.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Redburn Atlantic initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 178.
- Incyte Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to underperform from market perform with a price target reduced from USD 52 to USD 48.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price raised from USD 88 to USD 96.
- Alcoa Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 31 to USD 39.
- Corebridge Financial, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from 26 to USD 34.
- Equitable Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from 36 to USD 45.
- Globus Medical, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 59.40 to USD 72.80.
- Lincoln National Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from 28 to USD 34.
- Nike, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from 100 to USD 75.
- Solaredge Technologies, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 62 to USD 29.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from 22 to USD 13.
- Welltower Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 115.
- Ibstock Plc: Davy upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price raised from 1.73 to GBP 2.15.
- Quilter Plc: Anchor Securities Stockbrokers downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 127.60 to GBX 133.70.
- Spectris Plc: Shore Capital downgrades to hold from sell.
