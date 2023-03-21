- Adobe: Phillip Securities downgrades to accumulate from buy. PT up 11% to $402.
- Balfour Beatty: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from 400 to 425 GBp.
- Boston Properties: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from suspended coverage. PT up 8.3% to $56.
- First Industrial Realty: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from suspended coverage. PT down 7.1% to $48.
- Foot Locker: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 25% to $50.
- InterContinental Hotels: Redburn moves from neutral to sell.
- Intertek: Jefferies remains "Hold" with a price target raised from 4,200 to 4,300 GBp.
- J Sainsbury: Exane BNP Paribas upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 17% to 300 pence.
- Meta Platforms: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 26% to $250.
- Nvidia: Phillip Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 22% to $315.
- SL Green: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from suspended coverage. PT down 25% to $18.
- Tanger: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from suspended coverage. PT up 21% to $22.
- TI Fluid Systems: Jefferies upgrades from underperform to hold, targeting GBp100.
- Williams-Sonoma: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $131.50.
