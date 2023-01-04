Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Stanley, Rolls-Royce...

01/04/2023 | 06:00am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Air Products: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $325.
  • Bank of New York Mellon: Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation to buy from neutral. PT up 27% to $59.
  • The Boston Beer Co: Jefferies downgrades to underperform from hold. PT down 15% to $275.
  • Capricorn Energy: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 270.
  • Celanese: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT up 22% to $125.
  • Chart Industries: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform. PT jumps 39% to $160.
  • Crown Holdings: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 3% to $80.
  • CVS Group: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 2060.
  • Ezcorp: Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT jumps 68% to $14.
  • Forward Air: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 5.1% to $110.
  • Indivior: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 2305 to GBp 2655.
  • Kimberly-Clark: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 1.4% to $139.
  • Morgan Stanley: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from outperform. PT up 7.3% to $92.
  • National Grid: Investec upgrades to buy from add. PT up 24% to 1,240 pence.
  • Norfolk Southern: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT down 1.1% to $245.
  • Schwab: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 20% to $98.
  • Rolls-Royce: Panmure Gordon & Co downgrades to sell from hold. PT down 46% to 53 pence.
  • Sealed Air: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 1.5% to $51.
  • SM Energy: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT rises 44% to $46.
  • Tullow Oil: Jefferies remains Hold with a price target reduced from GBp 40 to GBp 36.92.

