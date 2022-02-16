Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Home Depot...

02/16/2022 | 06:42am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • AirBnb: Piper Sandler adjusts price target to $194 from $169, maintains neutral rating.
  • Apple: Tigress Financial lifts price target to $210 from $198, reiterates strong buy rating
  • AstraZeneca: Jefferies remains Hold with a price target reduced from GBp 9100 to GBp 8800.
  • BAE Systems: Morgan Stanley moves from Overweight to Equal-weight with a target of GBp 642.
  • British American Tobacco: Cowen keeps market perform with a price target raised from GBp 2850 to 3500.
  • CarMax: Evercore ISI downgrades to inline from outperform. PT up 5.9% to $120.
  • Celanese: Piper Sandler cut the recommendation to neutral from overweight. PT up 14% set to $180.
  • Continental Resources: Keybanc raises price target to $61 from $57, maintains overweight rating
  • Ecolab: J.P. Morgan raised the recommendation to neutral from underweight. PT up 4.2% to $191.
  • Evraz: Citigroup resumes its Buy rating, targeting GBp 490.
  • General Motors: Sinara FC initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 31% to $65.
  • Leidos: Cowen downgrades to $105 from $119. Maintains outperform rating.
  • Masimo: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT down 13% to $200.
  • Segro: Goodbody upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 1400.
  • Steel Dynamics: Goldman Sachs raises steel dynamics' price target to $80 from $75, maintains buy rating
  • The Gym Group: Jefferies starts tracking as Buy, targeting GBp 340.
  • The Home Depot: OTR Global upgrades  to positive from mixed.

