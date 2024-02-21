- Airbnb, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 132 to USD 137. Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 132.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 105.
- Align Technology, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 316.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 199.
- Amgen Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 268.
- Berkshire Hathaway B : Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 600,000.
- Blackstone Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 110.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 190.
- Conagra Brands, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 31.
- Copart, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 45.
- Dexcom, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 105.
- Discover Financial Services: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 117 to USD 140. Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Eli Lilly And Company: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 790 to USD 820.
- Fortive Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 88.
- General Electric Company: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 154.
- Heico: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 171.
- Heico Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 171.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 178.
- Icon Public Limited Company: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 243.
- Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 157.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 482.
- Markel Group Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 1310.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 400.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 403.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 255 to USD 305.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 15.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 350 to USD 300. Capital One Securities downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 368 to USD 302.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 143.
- S&P Global, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 395.
- Synopsys Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 480.
- Targa Resources Corp.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 79.
- Target Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 132.
- The Cigna Group: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 344.
- The Home Depot, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with a target price of USD 323.
- Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 88.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 220.
- Walmart Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 147.
- Walt Disney Company (The): Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 115.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 241.
- Xylem Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 106.
- Anglo American Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 13.70.
- Bank Of Georgia Group Plc: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 39 to GBP 53.
- Coca-Cola Hellenic: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of GBX 2600.
- J Sainsbury Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 301.
- Rio Tinto Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 77.
- Tesco Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 316.
- Unilever Plc: Bryan Garnier & Co. upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from EUR 54 to EUR 56.
- Manulife Financial Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of HKD 168.
- Sun Life Financial Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 47. Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of CAD 63.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Conagra Brands, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Unilever....
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.