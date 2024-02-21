  • Airbnb, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 132 to USD 137. Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 132.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 105.
  • Align Technology, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 316.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 199.
  • Amgen Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 268.
  • Berkshire Hathaway B : Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 600,000.
  • Blackstone Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 110.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 190.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 31.
  • Copart, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 45.
  • Dexcom, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 105.
  • Discover Financial Services: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 117 to USD 140. Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Eli Lilly And Company: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 790 to USD 820.
  • Fortive Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 88.
  • General Electric Company: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 154.
  • Heico: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 171.
  • Heico Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 171.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 178.
  • Icon Public Limited Company: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 243.
  • Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 157.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 482.
  • Markel Group Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 1310.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 400.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 403.
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 255 to USD 305.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 15.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 350 to USD 300. Capital One Securities downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 368 to USD 302.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 143.
  • S&P Global, Inc.: Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a target price of USD 395.
  • Synopsys Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 480.
  • Targa Resources Corp.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 79.
  • Target Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 132.
  • The Cigna Group: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 344.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with a target price of USD 323.
  • Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 88.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 220.
  • Walmart Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 147.
  • Walt Disney Company (The): Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 115.
  • Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 241.
  • Xylem Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 106.
  • Anglo American Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 13.70.
  • Bank Of Georgia Group Plc: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 39 to GBP 53.
  • Coca-Cola Hellenic: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of GBX 2600.
  • J Sainsbury Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 301.
  • Rio Tinto Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 77.
  • Tesco Plc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 316.
  • Unilever Plc: Bryan Garnier & Co. upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from EUR 54 to EUR 56.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of HKD 168.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 47. Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of CAD 63.