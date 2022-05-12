Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, On Semi, TD Bank...

05/12/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Albemarle: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 34% to $285.
  • American Express: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform. PT down 8.4% to $146.
  • Beyond Meat: Barclays downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT down 4.5% to $25.
  • Capital One: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from peerperform. PT down 28% to $86.
  • Discover Financial: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform. PT down 7.3% to $97.
  • Electronic Arts: Raymond James lowers price target to $150 from $158, maintains outperform rating.
  • Federal Realty: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform. PT up 29% to $140.
  • Homeserve: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform. PT up 8.6% to 1,200 pence.
  • Lincoln National: UBS adjusts price target to $61 from $77, maintains neutral rating
  • National Bank of Canada: National Bank  target cut to $88, underweight rating reaffirmed by Barclays
  • On Semiconductor: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 26% to $65.
  • Papa John's International: UBS adjusts price target to $93 from $144, maintains neutral rating.
  • Peloton Interactive: Telsey Advisory adjusts price target to $15 from $28, keeps market perform rating.
  • SSE: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 2200.
  • Victrex: Jefferies remains "Hold" with a price target reduced from GBp 2100 to GBp 1860.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank: TD Bank Group target cut to $102, overweight rating maintained by Barclays.
  • Trex Company: UBS adjusts price target to $65 from $100, maintains neutral rating.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -3.79% 213.03 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.51% 159.39 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -13.83% 26.17 Delayed Quote.-59.84%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.19% 119.59 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES -0.55% 104.63 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 7.97% 120.49 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST -0.69% 108.82 Delayed Quote.-20.17%
HOMESERVE PLC -1.45% 1089.31 Delayed Quote.26.36%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION -2.87% 53.51 Delayed Quote.-19.29%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -0.21% 88.9 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.90% 51.77 Delayed Quote.-23.78%
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. -4.94% 81.81 Delayed Quote.-38.71%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -4.34% 12.34 Delayed Quote.-65.49%
SSE PLC 0.57% 1851.5 Delayed Quote.11.64%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.77% 92.67 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
TREX COMPANY, INC. -4.40% 56.05 Delayed Quote.-56.58%
VICTREX PLC -2.53% 1621 Delayed Quote.-31.96%