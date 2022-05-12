Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, On Semi, TD Bank...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Albemarle: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 34% to $285.
American Express: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform. PT down 8.4% to $146.
Beyond Meat: Barclays downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT down 4.5% to $25.
Capital One: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from peerperform. PT down 28% to $86.
Discover Financial: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform. PT down 7.3% to $97.
Electronic Arts: Raymond James lowers price target to $150 from $158, maintains outperform rating.
Federal Realty: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform. PT up 29% to $140.
Homeserve: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform. PT up 8.6% to 1,200 pence.
Lincoln National: UBS adjusts price target to $61 from $77, maintains neutral rating