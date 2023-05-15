  • Albemarle: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 47% to $288.
  • Charles Schwab: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 29% to $63.
  • Dupont de Nemours: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 25% to $80.
  • Essex property: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from peerperform. PT down 5.3% to $204.
  • Flutter: Citigroup upgrades from neutral to buy targeting GBp 19,000.
  • Mid-America: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from peerperform. PT down 11% to $137.
  • Park National: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 1.4% to $103.
  • Washington Trust: Piper Sandler upgrades to neutral from underweight. PT up 15% to $26.
  • Watches of Switzerland: RBC starts tracking at Outperform, targeting GBp 1100.