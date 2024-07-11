  • Albemarle Corporation: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 145 to USD 100.
  • Antero Resources Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 38 to USD 40.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 154 to USD 124.
  • Doubleverify Holdings, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 39.60 to USD 28.70.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target raised from USD 128 to USD 135.
  • Kbr, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 72.10 to USD 76.20.
  • Lamar Advertising Company: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 122.
  • Levi Strauss & Co.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 22.60 to USD 22.10.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal weight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 102 to USD 100.
  • On Semiconductor Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target reduced from USD 70 to USD 65.
  • Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 58 to USD 60.
  • Spotify Technology S.a.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 242 to USD 385.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a price target raised from USD 310 to USD 321.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 35.60 to USD 26.20.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 860 to USD 1050.
  • E.l.f. Beauty, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 210 to USD 258.
  • Estee Lauder: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 141 to USD 108.
  • International Paper Company: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 52.
  • Oshkosh Corporation: Jefferies remains at hold with a target price reduced from USD 135 to USD 105.
  • Siteone Landscape Supply, Inc.: Jefferies remains at a hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 160 to USD 125.
  • Solaredge Technologies, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target reduced from 56 to USD 26.
  • W.r. Berkley Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from 85 to USD 57.
  • Anglo American Plc: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target reduced from GBX 3100 to GBX 2600.
  • Rotork Plc: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBP 3.35 to GBP 3.80.