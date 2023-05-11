- Albemarle: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 39% to $270.
- CF Industries: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 18% to $80.
- Diploma: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 3150.
- Mosaic: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 14% to $42.
- Pfizer: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 0.8% to $38.
- TransDigm: Wells Fargo Securities raises PT to $840 from $725. Maintains equal-weight rating.
- Twilio: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 8.3% to $53.
- Waters Corporation: Deutsche Bank lowers PT to $295 From $355, Maintains Hold rating.
- Wolverine World: Williams Trading LLC raises PT to $23 from $19. Maintains buy rating.
Each morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.