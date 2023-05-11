  • Albemarle: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 39% to $270.
  • CF Industries: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 18% to $80.
  • Diploma: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 3150.
  • Mosaic: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 14%  to $42.
  • Pfizer: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 0.8% to $38.
  • TransDigm: Wells Fargo Securities raises PT to $840 from $725. Maintains equal-weight rating.
  • Twilio: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 8.3% to $53.
  • Waters Corporation: Deutsche Bank lowers PT to $295 From $355, Maintains Hold rating.
  • Wolverine World: Williams Trading LLC raises PT to $23 from $19. Maintains buy rating.