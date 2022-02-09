Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, Warner Music...

02/09/2022 | 05:27am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Admiral: HSBC upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 3300.
  • Alibaba: Macquarie reinstated coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADRs with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $155.
  • BHP: Exane BNP Paribas downgrades from neutral to underperform with a target of GBp 2185.
  • Big Lots: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 21% to $31.
  • Burberry: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target raised from £2,100 to £2,200.
  • Chemring: Barclays moves from Overweight to equal-weight with GBp 300 target.
  • Iris Energy: Macquarie reinstated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $31.
  • JD.com: Macquarie reinstated coverage of JD.com Inc. Class A ADRs with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $102.
  • Lyft: Wedbush cuts price target to $50 from $77, outperform rating kept.
  • Meta: Citigroup adjusts price target to $258 from $330, maintains neutral rating
  • Peloton Interactive: Baird adjusts price target to $46 from $40, keeps outperform rating
  • Prudential Financial: DA Davidson downgrades prudential financial to neutral from buy/add; price target to $127 from $123
  • Rightmove: J.P. Morgan downgrades from neutral to underweight, targeting GBp 565.
  • The Weir Group: Goldman Sachs upgrades from neutral to buy targeting GBp 2030.
  • Warner Music: Truist Securities adjusts price target to $45 from $51, reiterates buy rating
  • Willis Tower: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 6.6% to $240.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2.71% 3037 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 6.17% 121.9 Delayed Quote.2.62%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.69% 48.32 Delayed Quote.18.43%
BIG LOTS, INC. 1.18% 39.45 Delayed Quote.-12.43%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.93% 1946.5 Delayed Quote.5.06%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC 0.00% 276 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED -6.51% 14.36 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
JD.COM, INC. 3.02% 75.36 Delayed Quote.7.55%
LYFT, INC. 5.37% 41.2 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.10% 220.18 Delayed Quote.-34.54%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 25.28% 37.27 Delayed Quote.4.22%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 1.73% 121.33 Delayed Quote.12.09%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 0.19% 641.4 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 3.93% 1717.5 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -6.88% 37.75 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY -4.56% 225.14 Delayed Quote.-5.20%