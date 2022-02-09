Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, Warner Music...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Admiral: HSBC upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 3300.
Alibaba: Macquarie reinstated coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ADRs with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $155.
BHP: Exane BNP Paribas downgrades from neutral to underperform with a target of GBp 2185.
Big Lots: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 21% to $31.
Burberry: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target raised from £2,100 to £2,200.
Chemring: Barclays moves from Overweight to equal-weight with GBp 300 target.
Iris Energy: Macquarie reinstated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $31.
JD.com: Macquarie reinstated coverage of JD.com Inc. Class A ADRs with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $102.
Lyft: Wedbush cuts price target to $50 from $77, outperform rating kept.
Meta: Citigroup adjusts price target to $258 from $330, maintains neutral rating