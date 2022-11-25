Analyst recommendations: Alimentation Couche-Tard, HSBC, Johnson Matthey...

Alimentation Couche-Tard: National Bank kept its Outperform rating, but lowered PT to C$67.00

HSBC: RBC maintained its recommendation on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 675.

Johnson Matthey: Jefferies remains Buy with target raised to GBp 2400 from GBp 2300.

Lloyds: RBC upgrades from sector perform to outperform, targeting GBp 57.

NatWest: RBC upgrades from Outperform to Sector Perform targeting GBp 290.

Skyworks: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 23% to $116.50.

Vistry: Berenberg maintains a hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 840 to GBp 760.