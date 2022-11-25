Analyst recommendations: Alimentation Couche-Tard, HSBC, Johnson Matthey...

Alimentation Couche-Tard: National Bank kept its Outperform rating, but lowered PT to C$67.00
HSBC: RBC maintained its recommendation on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 675.
Johnson Matthey: Jefferies remains Buy with target raised to GBp 2400 from GBp 2300.
Lloyds: RBC upgrades from sector perform to outperform, targeting GBp 57.
NatWest: RBC upgrades from Outperform to Sector Perform targeting GBp 290.
Skyworks: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 23% to $116.50.
Vistry: Berenberg maintains a hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 840 to GBp 760.