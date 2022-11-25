Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Alimentation Couche-Tard, HSBC, Johnson Matthey...

11/25/2022 | 05:30am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Alimentation Couche-Tard: National Bank kept its Outperform rating, but lowered PT to C$67.00

HSBC: RBC maintained its recommendation on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 675.

Johnson Matthey: Jefferies remains Buy with target raised to GBp 2400 from GBp 2300.

Lloyds: RBC upgrades from sector perform to outperform, targeting GBp 57.

NatWest: RBC upgrades from Outperform to Sector Perform targeting GBp 290.

Skyworks: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 23% to $116.50.

Vistry: Berenberg maintains a hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 840 to GBp 760.

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 0.08% 60.15 End-of-day quote.13.49%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.06% 489.2 Delayed Quote.9.11%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.23% 2137 Delayed Quote.4.69%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.51% 46.175 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.93% 256.2 Delayed Quote.6.43%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC. 0.86% 94.99 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
VISTRY GROUP PLC -0.90% 646.62 Delayed Quote.-44.89%