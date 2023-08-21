  • Alphabet: Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT set to $150.92.
  • Antofagasta plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe now recommends buying, against a previous recommendation to add, with a downwardly revised target price of GBp 1847.
  • Astrazeneca: AlphaValue/Baader Europe now recommends buying, against a previous recommendation to add, with a price target revised downwards from 14398 to 14317 GBp. 
  • Bae systems plc: Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades its recommendation from Hold to Buy, with a target price of GBp 1120, compared with GBp  983 previously. The analyst consensus for the next twelve months is 14 Buy, 5 Hold and 3 Sell, with an average rating of 4.045.
  • Estee Lauder: Morgan Stanley lowers PT to $200 from $243. Maintains overweight rating.
  • FMC Corp: J.P. Morgan initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $90.
  • Hunting plc (htg ln): Investec maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 400 to 445 GBp.
  • Medical Properties: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT up 1% to $7.
  • Mitchells & butlers: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its downward recommendation, with the target price raised from £205 to £210.
  • Primary health: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 105 to 95 GBp.
  • Segro plc (sgro ln): Stifel maintains its "Hold" recommendation with a price target reduced from 800 to 775 GBp.
  • Target: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co. Ltd. initiated coverage of Target Corp. with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $138.
  • Wise plc - a (wise ln): William O'Neil & Co Incorporated drops coverage with a previous Buy recommendation.