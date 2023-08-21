- Alphabet: Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT set to $150.92.
- Antofagasta plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe now recommends buying, against a previous recommendation to add, with a downwardly revised target price of GBp 1847.
- Astrazeneca: AlphaValue/Baader Europe now recommends buying, against a previous recommendation to add, with a price target revised downwards from 14398 to 14317 GBp.
- Bae systems plc: Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades its recommendation from Hold to Buy, with a target price of GBp 1120, compared with GBp 983 previously. The analyst consensus for the next twelve months is 14 Buy, 5 Hold and 3 Sell, with an average rating of 4.045.
- Estee Lauder: Morgan Stanley lowers PT to $200 from $243. Maintains overweight rating.
- FMC Corp: J.P. Morgan initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $90.
- Hunting plc (htg ln): Investec maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 400 to 445 GBp.
- Medical Properties: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT up 1% to $7.
- Mitchells & butlers: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its downward recommendation, with the target price raised from £205 to £210.
- Primary health: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 105 to 95 GBp.
- Segro plc (sgro ln): Stifel maintains its "Hold" recommendation with a price target reduced from 800 to 775 GBp.
- Target: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co. Ltd. initiated coverage of Target Corp. with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $138.
- Wise plc - a (wise ln): William O'Neil & Co Incorporated drops coverage with a previous Buy recommendation.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, AstraZeneca, FMC Corp, Target, Wise...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.