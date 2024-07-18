  • Alphabet Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from buy with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 205.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to sell from buy with a target price reduced from USD 380 to USD 275.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target reduced from USD 27 to USD 19.
  • E.l.f. Beauty, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 210 to USD 230.
  • Five Below, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 155 to USD 79.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price reduced from USD 350 to USD 325.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target raised from USD 95 to USD 98.
  • Sealed Air Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to outperform from buy with a price target reduced from USD 50 to USD 47.
  • The Gap, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target raised from USD 27 to USD 29.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from buy with a price target raised from USD 334 to USD 365.
  • Albemarle Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 140 to USD 105.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 165.
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 43.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Thompson Research Group maintains its not rated recommendation and raises the target price from USD 114 to USD 139.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 740 to USD 1000.
  • V.f. Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 16. 
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation: Wolfe Research initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 110.
  • Conocophillips: Wolfe Research initiates an Outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 145.
  • Babcock International Group Plc: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 510 to GBX 565.
  • Easyjet Plc: Oddo BHF downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from GBP 7.10 to GBP 5.70.
  • International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.a.: Oddo BHF upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of EUR 2.90.
  • Schroders Plc: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a target price raised from GBX 415 to GBX 500.