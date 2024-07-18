- Alphabet Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from buy with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 205.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to sell from buy with a target price reduced from USD 380 to USD 275.
- Doximity, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target reduced from USD 27 to USD 19.
- E.l.f. Beauty, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 210 to USD 230.
- Five Below, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 155 to USD 79.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price reduced from USD 350 to USD 325.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target raised from USD 95 to USD 98.
- Sealed Air Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to outperform from buy with a price target reduced from USD 50 to USD 47.
- The Gap, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target raised from USD 27 to USD 29.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from buy with a price target raised from USD 334 to USD 365.
- Albemarle Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 140 to USD 105.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 165.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 43.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Thompson Research Group maintains its not rated recommendation and raises the target price from USD 114 to USD 139.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 740 to USD 1000.
- V.f. Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 16.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation: Wolfe Research initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 110.
- Conocophillips: Wolfe Research initiates an Outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 145.
- Babcock International Group Plc: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 510 to GBX 565.
- Easyjet Plc: Oddo BHF downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from GBP 7.10 to GBP 5.70.
- International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.a.: Oddo BHF upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price of EUR 2.90.
- Schroders Plc: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a target price raised from GBX 415 to GBX 500.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.