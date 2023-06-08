- Alphabet: Wells Fargo Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT down 4.5% from last price to $117.
- Brown-Forman: Evercore ISI raised the recommendation on Brown-Forman Corp. Class B to inline from underperform. PT up 5% to $68.
- Clarkson: J.P. Morgan upgrades from neutral to overweight, targeting GBp 3840.
- Dominion Energy: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT up 3.7% to $55.
- Las Vegas Sands: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 11% to $65.
- Lyft: Wells Fargo Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT down 13% to $9.
- Meta Platforms: Wells Fargo Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT up 4.7% to $276.
- NextEra ENergy: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 21% to $90.
- Pets at Home: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from 420 to 455 GBp.
- Sempra: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 20% to $178.
- Snap: Wells Fargo Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT down 1.9% to $10.
- Victrex: Berenberg remains "Hold" with a price target reduced from 2000 to 1750 GBp.
- Wynn Resort: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 10% to $114.
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Lyft, Meta Platforms, Pets at Home...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.