- Alphabet Inc.: Phillip Securities upgrades to accumulate from buy with a price target raised from USD 144 to USD 154.
- Corteva, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 53.
- Microsoft Corporation: Phillip Securities upgrades to accumulate from dropped coverage with a price target raised from USD 372 to USD 450.
- Starbucks Corporation: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 118 to USD 103.
- Tractor Supply Company: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from strong buy with a price target raised from USD 230 to USD 250.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of USD 450.
- Wec Energy Group, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 90 to USD 84.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 200.
- Amazon.com, Inc.: JMP Securities maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 225. Fubon Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 154 to USD 190.
- Atlassian Corporation: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 255.
- Ball Corporation: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 62.
- Corteva, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 65.
- Etsy, Inc.: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 60 to USD 73.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 375 to USD 550. Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 435 to USD 535. Morningstar upgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 322 to USD 400.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 425 to USD 545. Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 480 to USD 622.
- Revvity, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 87 to USD 108.
- The Clorox Company: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 133 to USD 164. Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 117 to USD 145. Evercore ISI maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 145.
- Tractor Supply Company: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 195 to USD 235.
- Associated British Foods Plc: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a price target raised from GBX 2220 to GBX 2500.
- Close Brothers Group Plc: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target reduced from GBX 800 to GBX 650.
- Compass Group Plc: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from GBX 2345 to GBX 2300.
- Easyjet Plc: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from GBP 4.50 to GBP 7.
- J Sainsbury Plc: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equalwt from underwt with a price target raised from GBX 250 to GBX 290.
- Kingfisher Plc: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from GBX 255 to GBX 233.
- Smiths Group Plc: Morningstar drops coverage on the stock.
- Standard Chartered Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from 8.50 to GBP 6.50.
- Wise Plc: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 717 to GBX 1024.
- Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from GBP 17.50 to GBP 22.
- Shopify Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Wise, Clorox...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.