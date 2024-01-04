  • Aflac : Evercore ISI downgrades to underperform with a price target raised to USD 78.
  • Advanced Micro Devices : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 170.
  • Amazon.com : Mizuho Securities maintains buy with a target price raised to USD 220.
  • American Express : DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell with a target price raised to USD 157. JP Morgan upgrades to overweight with a target price raised to USD 205.
  • Ameriprise Financial : Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line with a target price raised to USD 400.
  • Analog Devices : Bernstein downgrades to market perform with a target price of USD 200.
  • Ansys : Barclays maintains underweight with a target price raised to USD 314.
  • Apple : Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral with a target price reduced to USD 205.
  • Autodesk : Barclays maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 278.
  • Broadcom : Piper Sandler & Co maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 1250. Daiwa Securities maintains outperform with a target price raised to USD 1200.
  • BP Plc : RBC Capital maintains outperform with a target price reduced to GBX 600.
  • Celanese : Mizuho Securities maintains neutral with a target price raised to USD 161.
  • Capital One Financial : JP Morgan upgrades to neutral with a target price raised to USD 131.
  • Coca-Cola Hellenic : Morningstar downgrades to sell with a target price of GBX 2600.
  • Consolidated Edison : KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to sector weight.
  • Corebridge Financial : Evercore ISI maintains outperform with a target price raised to USD 31.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings : Barclays maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 300.
  • Deere & Company : Morningstar downgrades to sell with a target price reduced to USD 352.
  • Doordash : Bernstein maintains outperform with a target price raised to USD 115.
  • Eli Lilly And Company : William O'Neil & Co Incorporated upgrades to buy.
  • Enphase Energy : KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight.
  • Epam Systems : Piper Sandler & Co maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 339.
  • Expedia Group : B Riley Securities Inc. maintains buy with a target price raised to USD 200.
  • Fortinet : Barclays maintains equalweight with a target price raised to USD 63.
  • Man Group : Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to hold with a target price reduced to GBX 320.
  • Microchip Technology : Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral with a target price of USD 80.
  • Micron Technology : Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight with a target price raised to USD 95.
  • Next Plc : Liberum downgrades to hold with a target price of GBX 8000.
  • Palantir Technologies : William O'Neil & Co Incorporated drops coverage.
  • Palo Alto Networks : Barclays maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 350.
  • Paypal Holdings : Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform.
  • Principal Financial Group : Evercore ISI upgrades to in-line with a target price raised to USD 83.
  • Rocket Companies : JP Morgan downgrades to underweight with a target price raised to USD 10.50.
  • Shell : RBC Capital maintains outperform with a target price reduced to GBX 3000.
  • Skyworks Solutions : Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral with a target price of USD 90.
  • Telus Corporation : JP Morgan downgrades to neutral with a target price reduced to CAD 26.
  • The Allstate Corporation : Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight with a target price raised to USD 171.
  • Tullow Oil : Jefferies upgrades to underperform with a target price reduced to GBX 27.
  • Verizon Communications : Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform with a target price of USD 46.
  • Xylem : Raymond James upgrades to market perform.
  • Yum! Brands : Stifel downgrades to hold with a target price of USD 135.