- Aflac : Evercore ISI downgrades to underperform with a price target raised to USD 78.
- Advanced Micro Devices : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 170.
- Amazon.com : Mizuho Securities maintains buy with a target price raised to USD 220.
- American Express : DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell with a target price raised to USD 157. JP Morgan upgrades to overweight with a target price raised to USD 205.
- Ameriprise Financial : Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line with a target price raised to USD 400.
- Analog Devices : Bernstein downgrades to market perform with a target price of USD 200.
- Ansys : Barclays maintains underweight with a target price raised to USD 314.
- Apple : Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral with a target price reduced to USD 205.
- Autodesk : Barclays maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 278.
- Broadcom : Piper Sandler & Co maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 1250. Daiwa Securities maintains outperform with a target price raised to USD 1200.
- BP Plc : RBC Capital maintains outperform with a target price reduced to GBX 600.
- Celanese : Mizuho Securities maintains neutral with a target price raised to USD 161.
- Capital One Financial : JP Morgan upgrades to neutral with a target price raised to USD 131.
- Coca-Cola Hellenic : Morningstar downgrades to sell with a target price of GBX 2600.
- Consolidated Edison : KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to sector weight.
- Corebridge Financial : Evercore ISI maintains outperform with a target price raised to USD 31.
- Crowdstrike Holdings : Barclays maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 300.
- Deere & Company : Morningstar downgrades to sell with a target price reduced to USD 352.
- Doordash : Bernstein maintains outperform with a target price raised to USD 115.
- Eli Lilly And Company : William O'Neil & Co Incorporated upgrades to buy.
- Enphase Energy : KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight.
- Epam Systems : Piper Sandler & Co maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 339.
- Expedia Group : B Riley Securities Inc. maintains buy with a target price raised to USD 200.
- Fortinet : Barclays maintains equalweight with a target price raised to USD 63.
- Man Group : Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to hold with a target price reduced to GBX 320.
- Microchip Technology : Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral with a target price of USD 80.
- Micron Technology : Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight with a target price raised to USD 95.
- Next Plc : Liberum downgrades to hold with a target price of GBX 8000.
- Palantir Technologies : William O'Neil & Co Incorporated drops coverage.
- Palo Alto Networks : Barclays maintains overweight with a target price raised to USD 350.
- Paypal Holdings : Oppenheimer downgrades to market perform.
- Principal Financial Group : Evercore ISI upgrades to in-line with a target price raised to USD 83.
- Rocket Companies : JP Morgan downgrades to underweight with a target price raised to USD 10.50.
- Shell : RBC Capital maintains outperform with a target price reduced to GBX 3000.
- Skyworks Solutions : Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral with a target price of USD 90.
- Telus Corporation : JP Morgan downgrades to neutral with a target price reduced to CAD 26.
- The Allstate Corporation : Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight with a target price raised to USD 171.
- Tullow Oil : Jefferies upgrades to underperform with a target price reduced to GBX 27.
- Verizon Communications : Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform with a target price of USD 46.
- Xylem : Raymond James upgrades to market perform.
- Yum! Brands : Stifel downgrades to hold with a target price of USD 135.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.