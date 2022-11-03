Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Cognizant, Hiscox, Estee Lauder...

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Amazon: Tigress Financial cuts price target to $192 from $232, retains buy rating.
BP Plc: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 500 to GBp 560.
Cedar Fair: B Riley Securities lowers PT to $58 from $68. Maintains buy rating.
Cognizant: Societe Generale downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 16% to $70.
Hiscox: Berenberg remains "Hold" with a price target raised from GBp 990 to GBp 1015.
Hubspot: Oppenheimer & Co downgrade to market perform from outperform. PT up 42% to $375.
Keysight: Wells Fargo Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 20% to $200.
Lincoln National: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 3.6% to $54.
Pets at Home: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 470 to GBp 370.
Radware: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 11% to $22.
Roku: Guggenheim Securities downgrades to neutral from buy.
Skyline Champion: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform. PT up 14% to $54.
The Estee Lauder Co: Wells Fargo Securities lowers PT to $215 from $270. Maintains overweight rating.
Zillow: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 16% to $34.