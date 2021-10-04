Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union Pacific...

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the U.K. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain shares or the market sentiment on a company.
Amazon: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 16% to $770
BP: Barclays retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is revised upwards from GBp 500 to GBp 475.
Cerillion: Liberum remains Buy with target price raised from GBp 670 to GBp 925.
Diploma: Stifel resumes its Buy rating with a target of GBP 3,300.
Idacorp: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT up 0.7% to $105