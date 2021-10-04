Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union Pacific...

10/04/2021 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the U.K. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain shares or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Amazon: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 16% to $770
  • BP: Barclays retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is revised upwards from GBp 500 to GBp 475.
  • Cerillion: Liberum remains Buy with target price raised from GBp 670 to GBp 925.
  • Diploma: Stifel resumes its Buy rating with a target of GBP 3,300.
  • Idacorp: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT up 0.7% to $105
  • J D Wetherspoon: Stifel upgraded from Hold to Buy targeting GBp 1,330.
  • Liontrust: Peel Hunt starts tracking at Hold with a target of GBP 2291.
  • Sabre Insurance: Berenberg remains Sell with a price target reduced from GBp 224 to 199 .
  • Southwest Airlines: Barclays raised the recommendation on Southwest Airlines Co. to overweight from equal-weight. PT jumps 38% to $75
  • SVB Financial: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of SVB Financial Group with a recommendation of buy. PT up 16% to $770
  • Union Pacific: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 29% to $260

 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.05% 3283.26 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CERILLION PLC 5.38% 838.5 Delayed Quote.89.16%
DIPLOMA PLC 0.49% 2888 Delayed Quote.31.11%
IDACORP, INC. 0.86% 104.27 Delayed Quote.8.58%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 0.75% 1077 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC -0.95% 2085 Delayed Quote.61.92%
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -1.50% 214.72 Delayed Quote.-21.16%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 5.68% 54.35 Delayed Quote.16.61%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 2.73% 664.53 Delayed Quote.71.35%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 2.92% 201.74 Delayed Quote.-3.11%