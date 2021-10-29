Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starbucks...

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the U.K. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Altria: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 5.4% to $47
Amazon: UBS advises its customers to buy the stock. The target price remains set at USD 4020. Goldman Sachs research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating. The target price is decreased from USD 4250 to USD 4100.
Brunswick: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT up 23% to $115
Caterpillar: UBS raised its recommendation to buy from neutral. PT up 15% to $235
Comcast: Pivotal lowers price target to $72 from $75, maintains buy rating
Comerica: Citigroup adjusts price target to $100 from $93, reiterates buy rating
Garmin: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $141 from $147, keeps equal-weight rating
General Dynamics: Wells Fargo adjusts price target to $230 from $220, maintains overweight rating
Hilton: JPMorgan adjusts price target to $144 from $135, maintains neutral rating
Microsoft: DA Davidson adjusts price target to $349 from $330, maintains buy rating
Skechers: Wedbush lifts price target to $47 from $43, maintains neutral rating
Starbucks: Stifel cut its recommendation to hold from buy. PT down 1.1% to $112
Union Pacific: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $215 from $205, keeps equal-weight rating
United Utilities: HSBC upgrades its rating to Hold from Light from Hold with a target of GBP 1090.
SVB Financial Group: Stephens adjusts price target to $790 from $700, keeps equal-weight rating
Visteon: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 26% to $140