- Amazon.com: DBS Bank initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 15% from last price to $150.
- Croda: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 3.6% to GBp 5,800.
- EasyJet: JP Morgan retains its Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price has been revised upwards and is now set at GBp 570, compared with GBp 550 previously.
- JD Sports Fashion: RBC remains Outperform with a target cut from 200 to 185 GBp.
- Just Eat Takeaway: Goldman Sachs remains neutral with a price target raised from 1330 to 1359 GBp.
- NatWest: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 420 to GBp 380.
- Tesla: Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating to the stock. Previously set at USD 248, the target price has been raised to USD 275.
- Walgreens Boots: Morgan Stanley downgrades PT to $27 from $37. Maintains underweight rating.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, EasyJet, NatWest, Tesla, Walgreens Boots...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.