- AmeriSourceBergen: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $172.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $155.
- Estee Lauder: Cowen initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $280.
- FMC Corp: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $132.40.
- Hancock Whitney: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 26% to $50.
- Hibbett: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $69.
- IMI Plc: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised to GBp 1,870 from GBp 1,765.
- Match Group: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 49% to $52.
- Parker-Hannifin: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $379.
- RH: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 17% to $298.
- Roku: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Seagen: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 16% to $229.
- Unum: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 42% to $52.
Analyst recommendations: AmeriSource, Dick's Sporting, FMC Corp, IMI, Parker-Hannifin...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.