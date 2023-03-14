  • AmeriSourceBergen: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $172.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $155.
  • Estee Lauder: Cowen initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $280.
  • FMC Corp: Baptista Research initiated coverage  with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $132.40.
  • Hancock Whitney: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 26% to $50.
  • Hibbett: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $69.
  • IMI Plc: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised to GBp 1,870 from GBp 1,765.
  • Match Group: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 49% to $52.
  • Parker-Hannifin: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $379.
  • RH: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 17% to $298.
  • Roku: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform. 
  • Seagen: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 16% to $229.
  • Unum: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 42% to $52.