Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: American Express, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Etsy, Roblox...

06/06/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • American Express: Edward Jones upgrades to buy from hold. Performance Metrics.
  • American Software: B Riley Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 35% to $23.
  • Aveva: Citigroup upgrades from neutral to sell targeting GBp 2000.
  • BAE Systems: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 875 to GBp 890.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • CrowdStrike: Stifel adjusts price target to $205 from $250, reiterates buy rating.
  • DoorDash: DA Davidson adjusts price target to $82 from $135, reiterates neutral rating.
  • Enquest: Barclays downgrades from Overweight to Underweight targeting GBp 23.
  • Etsy: UBS adjusts price target to $90 from $180, maintains neutral rating.
  • Hunting: Barclays downgrades from Overweight to Underweight targeting GBp 360.
  • John Wood: Barclays moves from Equal-weight to Overweight targeting GBp 340.
  • Johnson Matthey: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 2350.
  • Lululemon Athletica: Bernstein upgrades to market perform from underperform; price target is $300.
  • Okta: Citigroup adjusts price target to $130 from $105, maintains neutral rating.
  • Regeneron: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of underperform. PT down 15% to $536.
  • ResMed: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT rises 17% to $244.
  • Roblox: Citigroup adjusts price target to $52 from $59, reiterates buy rating.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.37% 166.83 Delayed Quote.1.97%
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. -1.10% 17.08 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
AVEVA GROUP PLC -0.54% 2204 Delayed Quote.-34.93%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 1.41% 789.2 Delayed Quote.41.54%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 0.13% 75.17 Delayed Quote.20.56%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. -6.85% 162.1 Delayed Quote.-20.83%
DOORDASH, INC. -6.76% 68.04 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
ENQUEST PLC -1.55% 28.6 Delayed Quote.55.18%
ETSY, INC. -7.23% 80.98 Delayed Quote.-63.01%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED -1.52% 13.59 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 6.64% 238.225 Delayed Quote.16.90%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -1.05% 2078 Delayed Quote.2.64%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. -0.59% 300.8 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
OKTA, INC. 5.02% 98.38 Delayed Quote.-56.11%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.06% 630.35 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
RESMED, INC. -1.40% 208.31 Delayed Quote.-20.03%
ROBLOX CORPORATION -10.39% 30 Delayed Quote.-70.92%