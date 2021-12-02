Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twitter...

12/02/2021 | 05:22am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

  • Ambarella: Craig-Hallum adjusts price target to $250 from $170, reiterates buy rating
  • American Tower: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target on  to $294 from $316, maintains equalweight rating
  • Callaway Golf Company: Berenberg adjusts price target to $43 from $40, maintains buy rating
  • Crown Castle International: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target on  to $208 from $213, maintains overweight rating
  • Cushman & Wakefield: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target on  to $23.75 from $21.75, maintains overweight rating
  • EasyJet: Berenberg remains Buy with target lowered to GBP 750 from GBP 800.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Goldman Sachs adjusts 's price target to $13 from $14, keeps sell rating
  • International Business Machines: Evercore ISI reinstated coverage. with a recommendation of inline. PT up 6.9% to $125.
  • Microchip Technology: Jefferies adjusts price target on to $109 from $98, maintains buy rating
  • NetApp: Northland Capital adjusts price target to $111 from $107, keeps outperform rating
  • Salesforce.com: Goldman Sachs still consider the stock as a Buy opportunity. Previously set at USD 360, the target price has been slightly modified to USD 370.
  • Superdry: RBC upgrades from sector perform to outperform with a target of GBP 425.
  • Twitter: Citigroup adjusts price target to $47 from $60, keeps neutral rating
  • United Utilities: AlphaValue upgrades from Sell to Hold with a GBp1026 target.
  • UnitedHealth Group: UBS adjusts price target to $452 from $435, maintains neutral rating

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBARELLA, INC. 14.13% 204.89 Delayed Quote.123.14%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION -1.34% 258.95 Delayed Quote.15.37%
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY -5.42% 25.5 Delayed Quote.12.29%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. -0.60% 180.56 Delayed Quote.13.42%
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC 1.64% 17.97 Delayed Quote.21.17%
EASYJET PLC 3.55% 537.4 Delayed Quote.-25.87%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY -0.98% 14.21 Delayed Quote.19.92%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.15% 116.92 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 1.25% 84.47 Delayed Quote.22.32%
NETAPP, INC. 0.65% 89.46 Delayed Quote.34.18%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -11.74% 251.5 Delayed Quote.13.02%
SUPERDRY PLC 4.91% 278 Delayed Quote.7.46%
TWITTER, INC. -2.55% 42.82 Delayed Quote.-20.92%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 0.41% 1089 Delayed Quote.21.17%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.03% 444.34 Delayed Quote.26.71%