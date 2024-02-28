  • American Electric Power Company, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 84 to USD 83.
  • American Express Company: Stephens drops coverage on the stock.
  • Apollo Global Management A: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from rating suspended with a target price of USD 122.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation: Stephens drops coverage from underweight.
  • Constellation Energy Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 190.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Stephens drops coverage on the stock previously rated overweight.
  • Discover Financial Services: Stephens drops coverage on the stock previously rated equalweight.
  • Ecolab Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 225 to USD 260.
  • Okta, Inc.: Stephens drops coverage on the stock previously rated equalweight.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price of EUR 25. Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 27.40 to USD 27.10.
  • Synchrony Financial: Stephens drops coverage on the stock previously rated equalweight.
  • The Jm Smucker Company: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 135.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc.: Stephens drops coverage on the stock.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Stephens drops coverage from overweight.
  • Builders Firstsource, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 250.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 246.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 375 to USD 94.
  • Unity Software Inc.: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 38.
  • Workday Inc.: Macquarie maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 249 to USD 300.
  • Abrdn Plc: Numis upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 180 to GBX 209.
  • Direct Line Insurance Group Plc: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 2.25 to GBP 1.62.
  • Genus Plc: Investec upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from GBX 2317 to GBX 2309.
  • Hammerson Plc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price raised from GBX 29 to GBX 32.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc: Stifel downgrades to sell from hold and reduces the target price from GBX 220 to GBX 130.