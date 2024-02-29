- American Express Company: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 190.
- American Tower Corporation: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 215.
- Analog Devices, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 222.80 to USD 212.90.
- Celanese Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 145 to USD 163.
- Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 87 to USD 82.
- Formula One Group: Morningstar drops coverage and downgrades to sell from dropped coverage with a target price of USD 60.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Morningstar downgrades to sell from hold with a target price of USD 207.
- Newmont Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 38.
- Nvidia Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target raised from USD 550 to USD 841.50.
- Okta, Inc.: WestPark Capital upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 140.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 331.70.
- Snowflake Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a price target reduced from USD 230 to USD 175.
- The Mosaic Company: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 39.90 to USD 39.60. Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 42 to USD 32.
- Vulcan Materials Company: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 235 to USD 267.30.
- Salesforce.com, Inc.: ROTH MKM maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 335. Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 380. Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 350. Truist Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 360. D.A. Davidson maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 230 to USD 300.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 420 to USD 105.
- Walmart Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 163.40 to USD 64.40.
- Anglo American Plc: NOAH Capital Markets upgrades to buy from dropped coverage with a price target raised from ZAR 416 to ZAR 1249.35.
- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc: Oddo BHF downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from GBP 4 to GBP 1.80.
- Diageo Plc: Morningstar downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 157.
- Direct Line Insurance Group Plc: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from GBP 1.88 to GBP 2.19.
- Hays Plc: Redburn Atlantic drops coverage on the stock.
- Land Securities Group Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from sell with a price target reduced from GBX 587 to GBX 580.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc: Goldman Sachs drops coverage to neutral with a target price reduced from GBX 232.40 to GBX 97.
- Man Group Plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 320.
- Pagegroup Plc: Redburn Atlantic drops coverage on the stock.
- St. James's Place Plc: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 750 to GBX 560. Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target reduced from GBP 6.53 to GBP 6.15.
- Barrick Gold Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 15 to USD 21.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from CAD 11 to CAD 13.
- Nutrien Ltd.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 68 to USD 54.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.