  • Anglo American: Morgan Stanley upgrades from Underweight to Overweight, targeting GBp 2,710.
  • Charles Schwab: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 23% to $68.
  • CMC Markets: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 190.
  • Lululemon: Deutsche Bank adjusts price target to $465 from $422, maintains Buy rating
  • Philip Morris: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 22% to $116.
  • PVH Corp: Deutsche Bank adjusts PT to $94 from $77, maintains Hold rating
  • McCormick & Company: Deutsche Bank adjusts PT to $75 from $69, maintains Hold rating