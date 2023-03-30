- Anglo American: Morgan Stanley upgrades from Underweight to Overweight, targeting GBp 2,710.
- Charles Schwab: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 23% to $68.
- CMC Markets: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 190.
- Lululemon: Deutsche Bank adjusts price target to $465 from $422, maintains Buy rating
- Philip Morris: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 22% to $116.
- PVH Corp: Deutsche Bank adjusts PT to $94 from $77, maintains Hold rating
- McCormick & Company: Deutsche Bank adjusts PT to $75 from $69, maintains Hold rating
Analyst recommendations: Anglo America, Charles Schwab, Lululemon, Philip Morris...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.