Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Goldman Sachs...

05/04/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Akamai: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 10% to $102.
  • Anglo American: Liberum downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 3400.
  • Ford Motor: Argus lowers price target for ford motor to $23 from $29, maintains buy rating.
  • Herbalife: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 5.7% to $26.
  • Johnson Matthey: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 2600.
  • Lyft: Wedbush lowers PT to $32 From $50, Outperform rating kept.
  • Moody's: Stifel Nicolaus lowers price target for moody's to $307 from $353, maintains hold rating.
  • NXP Semiconductors: Piper Sandler adjusts price target on nxp semiconductors to $175 from $210, maintains neutral rating.
  • Pegasystems: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $86.
  • Rio Tinto: Liberum downgrades from hold to sell targeting GBp 4700
  • Shopify: Loop Capital adjusts price target to $460 from $660, keeps hold rating.
  • Stanley Black & Decker: UBS adjusts price target to $204 from $225, maintains buy rating.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group: Oppenheimer adjusts price target to $519 from $549, maintains outperform rating.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 9.5% to $116.
  • Travis Perkins: Jefferies remains at Hold with a price target reduced from GBp 1416 to GBp 1359.
  • Vornado Realty: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 9.6% to $35.
  • WesBanco: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT up 2.6% to $34.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings: Piper Sandler adjusts price target to $130 from $110, maintains neutral rating.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.33% 113.8 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.40% 3529.02 Delayed Quote.18.70%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.03% 14.56 Delayed Quote.-29.90%
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. 3.07% 27.57 Delayed Quote.-32.64%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1.87% 2268.48 Delayed Quote.8.75%
LYFT, INC. -2.35% 30.76 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 2.75% 309.42 Delayed Quote.-20.78%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 0.60% 178.07 Delayed Quote.-21.82%
PEGASYSTEMS INC. -2.22% 72.82 Delayed Quote.-34.88%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.14% 5521.8 Delayed Quote.15.39%
SHOPIFY INC. 2.70% 465.2 Delayed Quote.-66.23%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 2.79% 126.24 Delayed Quote.-33.07%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.37% 314.66 Delayed Quote.-17.75%
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY -0.08% 105.95 Delayed Quote.-34.19%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC -3.65% 1173 Delayed Quote.-21.61%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 2.16% 38.71 Delayed Quote.-7.53%
WESBANCO, INC. 0.91% 33.14 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 0.02% 120.68 Delayed Quote.-3.05%