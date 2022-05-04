Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Goldman Sachs...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Akamai: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 10% to $102.
Anglo American: Liberum downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 3400.
Ford Motor: Argus lowers price target for ford motor to $23 from $29, maintains buy rating.
Herbalife: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 5.7% to $26.