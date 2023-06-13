  • Apple: UBS downgrades buy recommendation to neutral. Price target raised to $190.
  • Adobe: Evercore remains buy. Price target revised upwards to $475.
  • Capri Holdings:  Morgan Stanley moved to equal-weight from overweight. Price target up 9.5% to $40.
  • Carnival Corporation: BofA Securities adopts a positive opinion and upgrades the stock from neutral to buy. Price target raised to $20.
  • EastGroup Properties: Citi elevated the proposal to buy from neutral. Price target set to $195.
  • EOG Resources: Goldman Sachs cut the recommendation to neutral from buy. PT set to $130, implies a 14% increase from last price.
  • Devon Energy: Goldman Sachs raised to buy from neutral. PT up 17% to $58.
  • First Horizon: J.P. Morgan cut the recommendation to neutral from rating suspended. PT set to $13.
  • Oracle: Mizuho Securities raised the target to $150 from $116. Maintains buy rating.
  • Salesforce: J.P Morgan stays optimist. Price target set to $230.
  • Urban Outfitters: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT set to $41.