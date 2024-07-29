- Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Guggenheim upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 128.
- Alphabet Inc.: Phillip Securities upgrades to buy from accumulate with a price target raised from USD 195 to USD 205.
- Apple Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited downgrades to hold from sell.
- At&T Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target raised from USD 19.80 to USD 21.80.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a target price reduced from USD 168 to USD 165.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target reduced from USD 3340 to USD 55.90.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Guggenheim downgrades to neutral from buy.
- Msci, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target raised from USD 566.30 to USD 584.10.
- Olin Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 55.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 182.
- Charles Schwab: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 80 to USD 64.
- Stellantis N.v.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from EUR 35 to EUR 23.
- 3M Company: Jefferies remains at hold with a price target raised from USD 105 to USD 140.
- Ibm: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 188.10 to USD 183.20.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 102 to USD 126.
- Dexcom, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 159 to USD 100.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 185.
- Newell Brands Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 7.50 to USD 9.50.
- Southstate Corporation: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 109.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 245.
- Bae Systems Plc: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 14 to GBP 14.40.
- Drax Group Plc: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a price target raised from GBX 650 to GBX 670.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.