- Amazon: Wedbush raised the recommendation to $170 from $146. Maintains outperform rating.
- Apple: Rosenblatt Securities cut the recommendation to neutral from buy. PT set to $198
- Booking Holdings: Deutsche Bank raised the price target to $3,500 from $3,150.
- Lamar Advertising: Morgan Stanley cut the target to $100 from $108. Maintains equal-weight rating.
- Modine Manufacturing: B Riley Securities raised the target to $55 from $45. Maintains buy rating.
- Parker-Hannifin: Argus Research Corp raised the target to $460 from $390. Maintains buy rating.
- Quanta Services: B Riley Securities raised the target to $230 from $190. Maintains buy rating.
- Vulcan Materials: Thompson, Davis & Co maintains buy rating. PT up to $250 from $215.
- Walker & Dunlop: Wedbush maintains outperform rating. Price target upgrades to $105 from $90.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Amazon, J.P Morgan, Booking, Parker-Hannifin...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.