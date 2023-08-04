  • Amazon: Wedbush raised the recommendation to $170 from $146. Maintains outperform rating.
  • Apple: Rosenblatt Securities cut the recommendation to neutral from buy. PT set to $198
  • Booking Holdings: Deutsche Bank raised the price target to $3,500 from $3,150.
  • Lamar Advertising: Morgan Stanley cut the target to $100 from $108. Maintains equal-weight rating.
  • Modine Manufacturing: B Riley Securities raised the target to $55 from $45. Maintains buy rating.
  • Parker-Hannifin: Argus Research Corp raised the target to $460 from $390. Maintains buy rating.
  • Quanta Services: B Riley Securities raised the target to $230 from $190. Maintains buy rating.
  • Vulcan Materials: Thompson, Davis & Co maintains buy rating. PT up to $250 from $215.
  • Walker & Dunlop: Wedbush maintains outperform rating. Price target upgrades to $105 from $90.