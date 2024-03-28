- Apple Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 210 to USD 180.
- Bank Of America Corporation: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 38 to USD 39.
- General Mills, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 72.
- Hubbell Incorporated: Cowen upgrades to buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 370 to USD 455.
- Omnicom Group., Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 91 to USD 115.
- Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to hold from reduce with a price target raised from USD 141 to USD 155.
- Public Storage: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 330.
- The Allstate Corporation: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 158 to USD 190.
- United Parcel Service Inc.: Cowen downgrades to hold from market perform with a price target reduced from USD 147 to USD 140.
- Us Bancorp: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 47 to USD 53.
- Cintas Corporation: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 554 to USD 665.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 49.50.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 444 to USD 222. Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 360 to USD 180.
- Croda International Plc: Goldman Sachs drops coverage and changes recommendation to neutral with a target price of GBX 5100.
- Imperial Oil Limited: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from CAD 95 to CAD 115.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Bank of America, Omnicom, UPS, Cintas...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.