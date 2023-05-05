- Alnylam: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 22% to $250.
- Apple: Goldman Sachs is keeping its Buy rating. The target price is increased from USD 200 to USD 209.
- Canadian National: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 24% to C$200.
- Cognizant: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 19% to $75.
- Flutter: JP Morgan retains its Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price has been raised to GBp 16800 from GBp 15100.
- IMI: Stifel upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 1900.
- Kellogg: J.P. Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight. PT up 2.3% to $72.
- NetScout: Piper Sandler upgrades to neutral from underweight. PT up 6.3% to $30.
- NuStar: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT jumps 31% to $20.
- Sapiens: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT up 8.4% to $24.
- Spire Healthcare: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT up 18% to 270 pence.
- Tesla: Fundamental Research Corp initiated coverage with a recommendation of fully valued. PT set to $157.
- Wesco: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT jumps 46% to $180.
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Flutter, Kellogg, Tesla, Wesco...
