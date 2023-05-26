  • Analog Devices: Goldman Sachs remains long but lowers its target from US$210 to US$204.
  • Apple: First Shanghai Securities downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 9.8% to $190.
  • Diamond Offshore: Pareto Securities upgrades to buy from hold. PT climbs 47% to $17.
  • FD Technologies: JP Morgan starts coverage with an overweight recommendation and a target of GBp 2,500.
  • Halfords Group: RBC Capital Markets downgrades from outperform to sector performer, with a target of GBp 220.
  • Nvidia: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises its target from USD 315 to USD 475.
  • Oxford Instruments : HSBC sarts coverage with a hold recommendation and a target of GBp 2900.
  • Physicians Realty: JMP Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of market outperform. PT set to $15.50.
  • Rio Tinto: Morgan Stanley upgrades from in-line to overweight with a target of GBp 5800.
  • Snowflake: JP Morgan remains long but lowers its target from 165 to 155 USD.