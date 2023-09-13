- Adobe: JP Morgan maintains a neutral rating. Previously set at USD 490, the target price has been raised to USD 530.
- Albemarle: Haitong International Research upgrades to outperform. PT remains unchanged at USD 240.
- Apple: Goldman Sachs downgrades to hold from buy. PT reduced from USD 222 to USD 216.
- Campbell: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT reduced from USD 48 to USD 44.
- Citizens Financial: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 36.4% to USD 30.
- Dominion Energy: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating. PT reduced from USD 71 to USD 53.
- Estee Lauder: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT up 3.3% to USD 192.
- Etsy: Guggenheim downgrades to hold from buy. PT reduced by 36% to USD 80.
- Intercontinental: Morningstar maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock. The target price has been slightly increased from $136 to $137.
- Kellogg: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT down 11.3% to USD 63.
- Keurig: Morningstar maintains its hold recommendation on the stock. The target price has been increased from USD 34 to USD 35.
- Kimberly-Clark: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT down 4.5% to USD 127.
- Match Group: Evercore ISI downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 16.7% to USD 50.
- McCormick: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT reduced by 4.7% to USD 82.
- Mondelez: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT reduced by 3.6% to USD 80.
- Oracle: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT down 10.7% to USD 100.
- Palo Alto network: BTIG upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 8.1% to USD 292.
- Pepsico: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation. PT reduced by 3.6% to USD 188.
- Procter & Gamble: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT down 3.5% to USD 167.
- Progressive: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price increase from $143 to $148.
- Raymond James: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation and lowers the target price from USD 114 to USD 112.
- Rtx: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT reduced by 13% to USD 87.
- Schlumberger: Griffin Securities upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 7.7% to USD 70.
- United parcel: Daiwa Securities downgrades to hold from outperform. PT reduced by 7.7% to USD 180.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Progressive, Mondelez, Pepsico...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.