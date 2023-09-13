  • Adobe: JP Morgan maintains a neutral rating. Previously set at USD 490, the target price has been raised to USD 530.
  • Albemarle: Haitong International Research upgrades to outperform. PT remains unchanged at USD 240.
  • Apple: Goldman Sachs downgrades to hold from buy. PT reduced from USD 222 to USD 216.
  • Campbell: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT reduced from USD 48 to USD 44.
  • Citizens Financial: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 36.4% to USD 30.
  • Dominion Energy: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating. PT reduced from USD 71 to USD 53.
  • Estee Lauder: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT up 3.3% to USD 192.
  • Etsy: Guggenheim downgrades to hold from buy. PT reduced by 36% to USD 80.
  • Intercontinental: Morningstar maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock. The target price has been slightly increased from $136 to $137.
  • Kellogg: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT down 11.3% to USD 63.
  • Keurig: Morningstar maintains its hold recommendation on the stock. The target price has been increased from USD 34 to USD 35.
  • Kimberly-Clark: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT down 4.5% to USD 127.
  • Match Group: Evercore ISI downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT down 16.7% to USD 50.
  • McCormick: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT reduced by 4.7% to USD 82.
  • Mondelez: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT reduced by 3.6% to USD 80.
  • Oracle: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT down 10.7% to USD 100.
  • Palo Alto network: BTIG upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 8.1% to USD 292.
  • Pepsico: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation. PT reduced by 3.6% to USD 188.
  • Procter & Gamble: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold. PT down 3.5% to USD 167.
  • Progressive: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price increase from $143 to $148.
  • Raymond James: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation and lowers the target price from USD 114 to USD 112.
  • Rtx: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT reduced by 13% to USD 87.
  • Schlumberger: Griffin Securities upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 7.7% to USD 70.
  • United parcel: Daiwa Securities downgrades to hold from outperform. PT reduced by 7.7% to USD 180.