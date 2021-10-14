Analyst recommendations: Asos, Avis Budget, Meritage Homes, Kansas City Southern, UPS...

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain shares or the market sentiment on a company.
Akamai: RBC Capital Markets reinstated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $140
Asos: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from GBp 6680 to GBp 3300.
Avis Budget: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT up 27% to $110
BAE Systems: Kepler Cheuvreux initiates a Buy rating on the stock, targeting GBp 670.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT down 17% to $12