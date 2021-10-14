Analyst recommendations: Asos, Avis Budget, Meritage Homes, Kansas City Southern, UPS...

Log in
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain shares or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Akamai: RBC Capital Markets reinstated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $140
  • Asos: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from GBp 6680 to GBp 3300.
  • Avis Budget: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT up 27% to $110
  • BAE Systems: Kepler Cheuvreux initiates a Buy rating on the stock, targeting GBp 670.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT down 17% to $12
  • CRISPR Therapeutics: Stifel adjusts price target to $101 from $139, keeps hold rating
  • The Clorox Company: Morgan Stanley adjusts clorox's price target to $154 from $160, keeps underweight rating
  • Extra Space Storage: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $160 from $157, keeps underweight rating
  • Fastenal: UBS adjusts price target to $53 from $49, maintains neutral rating
  • Kansas City Southern: UBS adjusts price target to $300 from $275, maintains neutral rating
  • Linde: UBS adjusts price target to $375 from $365, maintains buy rating
  • M.D.C. Holdings: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 36% to $66
  • Meritage Homes: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT jumps 41% to $143
  • Microchip: Stifel reinstated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 8.2% to $76
  • Neurocrine Bio: Morgan Stanley cut the recommendation to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 8.1% to $112
  • On Semiconductor: Stifel reinstated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $45
  • PTC : Barclays adjusts price target to $149 from $161, keeps overweight rating
  • Reliance Steel: KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the recommendation to overweight from sector weight. PT up 14% to $165
  • Schlumberger: Oddo BHF initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 36% to $44.50
  • SSE: Berenberg remains a Hold with a price target raised from GBp 1,300 to GBp 1,690.
  • Teck Resources: Raymond James adjusts teck resources pt to ca$42 from ca$39, maintains outperform rating
  • UPS: Stifel raised the recommendation on United Parcel Service Inc. Class B to buy from hold. PT rises 22% to $224

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.63% 141.36 Real-time Quote.4.63%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.54% 102.12 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
ARCELORMITTAL 2.73% 27.32 Real-time Quote.40.84%
ARKEMA 0.67% 112.55 Real-time Quote.19.57%
ASOS PLC 0.04% 2300.95 Delayed Quote.-51.91%
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. -2.30% 149.86 Delayed Quote.301.77%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 0.41% 595 Delayed Quote.21.24%
BASF SE -0.37% 64.65 Delayed Quote.0.28%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -0.07% 14.44 Delayed Quote.-18.69%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 2.17% 2.068 Delayed Quote.36.30%
CGG -5.11% 0.669 Real-time Quote.-12.96%
CLARIANT AG -0.23% 17.72 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
COVESTRO AG -0.88% 58.26 Delayed Quote.16.44%
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG -5.67% 96.77 Delayed Quote.-36.80%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.64% 12.59 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
ENI S.P.A. 1.34% 11.984 Delayed Quote.38.30%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG -1.02% 27.07 Delayed Quote.2.51%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 1.75% 179.76 Delayed Quote.55.15%
FASTENAL COMPANY -0.33% 53.65 Delayed Quote.10.24%
GIVAUDAN SA -0.92% 4207 Delayed Quote.13.75%
IDORSIA LTD -0.59% 20.38 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
INVIBES ADVERTISING N.V. 0.59% 17 Real-time Quote.125.33%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1.14% 286.68 Delayed Quote.-17.31%
LINDE 0.00%End-of-day quote.1.52%
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. 0.17% 48.37 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION 2.35% 101.58 Delayed Quote.19.84%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.35% 70.25 Delayed Quote.2.09%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.58% 113.98 Delayed Quote.8.69%
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. -1.15% 103.65 Delayed Quote.8.14%
NOVOZYMES A/S -0.90% 441 Delayed Quote.27.32%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -1.06% 41.9 Delayed Quote.29.39%
PTC INC. 3.01% 120.68 Delayed Quote.0.89%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. 0.48% 144.77 Delayed Quote.20.89%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -0.37% 32.76 Delayed Quote.50.62%
SSE PLC 0.19% 1592.5435 Delayed Quote.5.97%
SYMRISE AG -0.13% 113.95 Delayed Quote.5.26%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 0.11% 35 Delayed Quote.51.34%
THE CLOROX COMPANY -1.37% 160.73 Delayed Quote.-20.40%
UMICORE 0.15% 52.36 Real-time Quote.33.16%
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. 3.56% 344.89 Delayed Quote.746.36%