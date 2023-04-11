- Akamai: Piper Sandler upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 19% to $93.
- AstraZeneca: Morgan Stanley moves from Equal-Weight to Overweight by targeting GBp 13,200.
- Boeing: Credit Suisse maintains its Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price has been raised from USD 200 to USD 220.
- Entain: Credit Suisse starts tracking at neutral with a target of GBp 1390.
- Federated Hermes: J.P. Morgan raised its recommendation on Federated Hermes Inc. Class B to overweight from underweight. PT up 17% to $47.
- Flutter: Credit Suisse starts tracking at Outperform, targeting GBp 19,250.
- Leggett & Platt: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 9.7% to $34.
- Match Group: Baird initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $50.
- Newmont Corp: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 23% to $63.
- Range Resources: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 14% to $31.
- Roku: Baird initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $71.
- Smith & Nephew: Morgan Stanley moves from Equal-Weight to Overweight targeting GBp 1364.
- Southwestern Energy: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT down 5.3% to $5.
- Whirlpool: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 24% to $160.
- WW International: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT jumps 216% to $13.
