  • Akamai: Piper Sandler upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 19% to $93.
  • AstraZeneca: Morgan Stanley moves from Equal-Weight to Overweight by targeting GBp 13,200.
  • Boeing: Credit Suisse maintains its Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price has been raised from USD 200 to USD 220.
  • Entain: Credit Suisse starts tracking at neutral with a target of GBp 1390.
  • Federated Hermes: J.P. Morgan raised its recommendation on Federated Hermes Inc. Class B to overweight from underweight. PT up 17% to $47.
  • Flutter: Credit Suisse starts tracking at Outperform, targeting GBp 19,250.
  • Leggett & Platt: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 9.7% to $34.
  • Match Group: Baird initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $50.
  • Newmont Corp: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 23% to $63.
  • Range Resources: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 14% to $31.
  • Roku: Baird initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $71.
  • Smith & Nephew: Morgan Stanley moves from Equal-Weight to Overweight targeting GBp 1364.
  • Southwestern Energy: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT down 5.3% to $5.
  • Whirlpool: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 24% to $160.
  • WW International: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT jumps 216% to $13.