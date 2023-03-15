- AstraZeneca: Berenberg remains long but slightly downgrades its target from GBp 12600 to 12400.
- Charles Schwab: Credit Suisse upgrades to outperform from neutral.
- Elevance: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $531.90.
- Future Plc: Jefferies starts tracking with a Hold recommendation and a GBp 1300 target.
- Harley-Davidson: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform. PT down 0.9% to $39.
- Intuit: Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 8.7% to $444.
- Meta Platforms: Evercore remains Buy with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 305.
- NextEra Energy: HSBC initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $90.
- Seagen: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 15% to $229.
- Spirent Communications: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy with a GBp 250 target.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.