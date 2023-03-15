  • AstraZeneca: Berenberg remains long but slightly downgrades its target from GBp 12600 to 12400.
  • Charles Schwab: Credit Suisse upgrades to outperform from neutral.
  • Elevance: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $531.90.
  • Future Plc: Jefferies starts tracking with a Hold recommendation and a GBp 1300 target.
  • Harley-Davidson: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform. PT down 0.9% to $39.
  • Intuit: Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 8.7% to $444.
  • Meta Platforms: Evercore remains Buy with a price target raised from USD 275 to USD 305.
  • NextEra Energy: HSBC initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $90.
  • Seagen: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 15% to $229.
  • Spirent Communications: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy with a GBp 250 target.